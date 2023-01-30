Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $108.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

