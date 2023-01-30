Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 13,744 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,121,000 after buying an additional 236,365 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,288. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.