Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.42 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,329 shares of company stock valued at $375,664 and sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

