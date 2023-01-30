Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,318 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

