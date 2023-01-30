Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $204.35 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

