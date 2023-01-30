Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,074,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 68,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 382,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $10.51 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

