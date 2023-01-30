Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

