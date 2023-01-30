Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

