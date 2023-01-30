Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,306 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 62,189 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

