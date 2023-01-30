Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $478.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.02 and a 200-day moving average of $447.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $670.61.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.