Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,178,000 after buying an additional 631,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,261,000 after buying an additional 376,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

