Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,255 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

