Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Greif by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GEF shares. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 and have sold 23,918 shares worth $1,717,544. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

