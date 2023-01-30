Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 286,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $191.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

