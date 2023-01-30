Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.