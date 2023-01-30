Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.26 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,344 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $56.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

