Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 108,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

