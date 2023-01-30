Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in NetApp by 4,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 43,524 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 108,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 171,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Barclays lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP opened at $65.54 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.