Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,965 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

