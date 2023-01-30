Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450,863 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.