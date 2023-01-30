Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

