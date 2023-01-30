Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,227 shares of company stock worth $769,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

