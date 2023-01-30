Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $372.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

