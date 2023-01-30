Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 29,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

