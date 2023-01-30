Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $187.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $209.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

