Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,382 shares of company stock worth $27,362,911. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

