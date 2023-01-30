Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703,893 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,064,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.