Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,594 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.55 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

