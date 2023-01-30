Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Nordson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $239.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $247.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

