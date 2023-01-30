Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 141,078 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,078 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

