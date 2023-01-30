Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,244 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $150.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

