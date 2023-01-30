Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $132.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

