Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,930 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $234.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

