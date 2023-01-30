Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 180,525 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,525 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,221,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE WRB opened at $69.22 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.