Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,971 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG stock opened at $306.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.61 and its 200 day moving average is $283.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.40.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

