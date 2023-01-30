Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 248,462 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,462 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 139.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

