Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $244.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average of $224.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $250.63.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

