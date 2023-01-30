Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,564 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.