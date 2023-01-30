Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 47,250 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $94.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $132.32.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

