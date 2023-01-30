Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,129 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 331,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.