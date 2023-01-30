Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,748 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,869 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $350.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $361.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.35 and its 200-day moving average is $299.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

