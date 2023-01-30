Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,880 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

