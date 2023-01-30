Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pool by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $379.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.56 and a 200-day moving average of $335.20. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

