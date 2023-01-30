Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 965 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.