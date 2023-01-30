Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315,494 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $83.22 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

