Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,119 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $104.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

