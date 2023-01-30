Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Signature Bank by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 144,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $127.39 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $355.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

