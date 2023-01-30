Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

