PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.