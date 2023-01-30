Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.51. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,669,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,270,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

